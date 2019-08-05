Listen Live Sports

Tamron Hall talks Prince at TV critics meeting

August 5, 2019 8:19 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A few months before Prince died, he asked his friend Tamron Hall where he would go if he wanted to discuss his life.

At the time, the TV personality was co-host of the third hour on NBC’s “Today.”

Prince said he was going to talk to Charlie Rose, who had an eponymous talk show on PBS and was a co-anchor on rival “CBS This Morning.”

Hall says she “got so mad” at Prince that an argument ensued and she hung up on him. He called her back and she demanded to know how he could choose Rose.

Prince never did the interview and died in April 2016.

Hall told the story at a TV critics meeting Monday while discussing her new talk show “Tamron Hall.”

