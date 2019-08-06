Listen Live Sports

Tennessee music label members charged with bank fraud

August 6, 2019 8:18 am
 
MEMPMHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 18 people have been charged in Tennessee with using a music label to defraud banks and sell marijuana.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 17 people from Memphis and one from Los Angeles have been indicted on federal drug and bank fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Fast Cash Boyz Entertainment was a music label whose members “began exploiting the brand” to sell marijuana and deposit worthless checks into a bank account. Members would then withdraw cash before banks realized the checks were bad.

The indictment announced Friday seeks forfeiture of more than $1.2 million from the defendants from drug proceeds and money received from the alleged bank fraud.

Defendants face five to 30 years in prison if convicted.

