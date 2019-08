The Latest: A&E: Dillinger documentary not yet in production

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the planned exhumation of the body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A spokesman for A&E Networks says a documentary it’s developing on gangster John Dillinger that’s expected to include scenes of the planned exhumation of Dillinger’s Indianapolis gravesite hasn’t gone into production yet.

A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman said Thursday the documentary for The History Channel is still early in development and it’s hard to say what the film’s focus would be.

The Indiana State Department of Health issued an exhumation permit on July 3 for Dillinger’s grave at the request of two of Dillinger’s relatives.

Silberman says he only learned this week about affidavits two of Dillinger’s relative filed in support of that permit saying that they believe Dillinger might not be buried in the grave.

Silberman says no date has been scheduled for the exhumation and additional approvals are still needed from government entities.

11:15 a.m.

The FBI has released a statement saying its agents got the right man more than 85 years ago when they fatally shot notorious gangster John Dillinger outside a Chicago theater.

The FBI’s Chicago office took the unusual step of issuing the statement Thursday in response to affidavits from some relatives of Dillinger who say they want his body exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery because there is “evidence” that federal agents shot the wrong man in 1934.

The statement says FBI agents shot and killed Dillinger on July 22, 1934, “as he reached for a pistol from his trouser pocket” outside the Biograph Theater.

The FBI says Dillinger was pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital and “a wealth of information supports Dillinger’s demise” including fingerprint matches.

The agency says it’s a “common myth” that “a stand-in” and not Dillinger was the man killed, saying that such claims “have been advanced with only circumstantial evidence.”

9:34 a.m.

Relatives of 1930s gangster John Dillinger want his body exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery because they question whether he was actually the man FBI agents killed in Chicago in 1934.

The Indiana State Department of Health released affidavits signed by Mike Thompson and Carol Thompson Griffith, who say Dillinger was their uncle. They want the body exhumed for a forensic analysis.

The Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV in Chicago first reported on the affidavits supporting an exhumation permit.

The relatives say they’ve received “evidence” that the person who was killed at the Biograph Theater in Chicago on July 22, 1934, may not have been Dillinger.

The permit was approved in July. A&E Networks says the exhumation will be covered as part of a documentary for The History Channel.

