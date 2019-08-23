Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Foxx pledges cooperation with special prosecutor

August 23, 2019 12:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the appointment of a special prosecutor to look at the dropping of charges in the Jussie Smollett case (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has promised to cooperate with a newly appointed special prosecutor looking into why her office abruptly dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett that accused him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself.

Foxx said in a statement after former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb’s appointment Friday that her office pledged its “full cooperation” to the special prosecutor. She also said “public trust is paramount” to the work of prosecutors.

Advertisement

Webb served as Chicago’s U.S. attorney in the 1980s and went on to become perhaps its most prominent defense attorney in recent decades.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Depending on what his investigation finds, Webb could end up recharging Smollett, who maintains that the January attack was real and wasn’t staged.

___

10 a.m.

An Illinois judge has named a special prosecutor to look into why state prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett that accused him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin’s appointment of former U.S. attorney Dan Webb during a hearing Friday raises the possibility that the special prosecutor could bring new charges against the former “Empire” actor. Smollett maintains that the January attack wasn’t staged.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly orchestrating the incident. However, it dropped all of the charges a month later with little explanation, angering city officials and the police.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

A former state appellate judge, Sheila O’Brien, petitioned for a special prosecutor, leading to Toomin’s surprise ruling in June that one was warranted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow