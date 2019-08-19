Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Rock announces wedding on Instagram

August 19, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — With a simple “We do,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

A photo of the movie star and Lauren Hashian was posted on the social media site. Both were wearing white, and they were standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.

Johnson’s representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.

The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

Advertisement

Johnson has a lot to celebrate this month. His movie “Hobbs and Shaw” has been a box office success since being released earlier in August.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars