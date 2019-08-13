Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

August 13, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Apple Book charts for week ending August 11, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. A Dangerous Man by Robert Crais – 9780525535713 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Outfox by Sandra Brown – 9781455572175 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Advertisement

4. The Inn by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9780316528429 – (Little, Brown and Company)

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Year One by Nora Roberts – 9781250122988 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. The Turn of the Key by Ruth Ware – 9781501188794 – (GalleryScout Press)

7. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda – 9781501165399 – (Simon & Schuster)

8. One Good Deed by David Baldacci – 9781538750551 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The New Girl by Daniel Silva – 9780062834898 – (Harper)

10. One Year Home by Marie Force – 9781950654376 – (HTJB, Inc.)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

____

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service