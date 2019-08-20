The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending August 18, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Contraband by Stuart Woods – 9780593083154 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Playing for Keeps by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4 The Bitterroots by C. J. Box – 9781466852006 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda – 9781501165399 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. The Warning by James Patterson & Robison Wells – 9781538732533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck – 9780544025387 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller – 9780133226713 – (Pearson Education, Inc.)

9. The Inn by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9780316528429 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich – 9780399179235 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

