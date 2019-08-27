The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending August 25, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Last Widow by Karin Slaughter – 9780062858887 – (William Morrow)

2. The Day He Came Back by Penelope Ward – 9781951045012 – (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Old Bones by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538747216 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Lone Wolf by Penelope Sky – 9781393449089 – (Penelope Sky)

6. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck – 9780544025387 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller – 9780133226713 – (Pearson Education, Inc.)

8. The Inn by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9780316528429 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Thank You for My Service by Mat Best, Nils Parker & Ross Patterson – 9781524796501 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

