The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

August 20, 2019 3:40 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 18, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. The Secret Life of Pets 2

3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

4. Long Shot

5. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

6. Shadow

7. Rocketman

8. Shazam!

9. The Hustle

10. The Lincoln Lawyer

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Shadow

2. Light of My Life

3. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. After

6. Driven (2019)

7. Tolkien

8. Amazing Grace (2018)

9. Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story

10. Dragged Across Concrete

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

