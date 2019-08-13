The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 11, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Idle Human, Green Panda Games

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

5. Sticky Block, Voodoo

6. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

7. aquapark.io, Voodoo

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

7. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Army Clash, Voodoo

3. Collect Cubes, Alictus

4. Idle Human, Green Panda Games

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Sticky Block, Voodoo

8. OnPipe, SayGames LLC

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

