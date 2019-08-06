On Aug. 6, 1973, Stevie Wonder was seriously injured when the car he was riding in collided with a lumber truck in North Carolina. He spent four days in a coma.

In 1982, the movie “Pink Floyd — The Wall” had its U.S. premiere in New York.

In 1987, the Beastie Boys sued the city of Jacksonville for including the phrase “mature audience” on their concert tickets and ads.

In 1988, “Yo! MTV Raps” made its debut, hosted by Fab 5 Freddy.

In 1989, the musical “Oh! Calcutta!” closed on Broadway.

Also in 1989, bassist Adam Clayton of U2 was arrested at his home in Dublin for pot possession.

In 1992, the first Oscar to be sold was put on the auction block in New York. Harold Russell had won the award in 1947 for “The Best Years of Our Lives” and sold it against the Academy’s wishes. It brought in $60,500.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley made their first public appearance as newlyweds, in Budapest.

Also in 1994, “(Stay) I Miss You” by Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the first number-one single by an unsigned act.

In 2015, Jon Stewart hosted his last edition of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central after 16 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 95. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 81. Actress Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 79. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 76. Actor Dorian Harewood is 69. Actress Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 68. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 67. Actress Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 63. Actress Faith Prince is 62. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 61. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 59. Actress Michelle Yeoh (YOH) (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 57. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 55. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 54. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 51. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 51. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (SHAH’-mah-lahn) (“The Sixth Sense”) is 49. Actress Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ”Alias”) is 48. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 47. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 47. Actress Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” ”The Departed”) is 46. Actress Soleil (soh-LAY’) Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” ”Punky Brewster”) is 43. Actress Melissa George (“Alias,” ”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Leslie Odom Junior (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 38. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 35.

