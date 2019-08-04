On August 4, 1957, the Everly Brothers introduced their upcoming single “Wake Up Little Susie” on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” The song created a controversy, and some radio stations banned it.

In 1975, Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant and his family were seriously injured in a car accident while vacationing. The accident forced the band to postpone its U.S. tour.

In 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began work on the album “Double Fantasy.” It ended up being Lennon’s last studio effort. He was shot to death later that year.

In 1987, the soundtrack to “Dirty Dancing” was released. The film came out two weeks later.

In 1992, drummer Jeff Porcaro of Toto died suddenly of heart disease. He was 38.

In 1995, the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans were married. They had met two weeks earlier.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 76. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” ”Homicide”) is 75. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 64. Actress Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 61. Actress Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ”Men In Trees”) is 60. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 58. Actress Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 54. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 51. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ”Lost”) is 51. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 50. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 48. Singer-actor Marques (MAR’-kus) Houston of Immature is 38. Actress-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 38. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 34. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 31. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ”Grace Under Fire”) are 27. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 24.

