On Aug. 19, 1964, The Beatles opened their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Other acts on the bill included the Righteous Brothers and Jackie DeShannon.

In 1967, “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles hit number one on the pop charts. That same day, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen had their second child, a boy named Jason.

In 1973, singers Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge were married in Los Angeles. They divorced in 1979.

In 1977, comedian Groucho Marx died in Los Angeles. He was 86.

In 1980, Christopher Cross’ debut album went platinum.

In 2000, actresses Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche (HAYSH) announced they were breaking up. Just hours later, Heche was hospitalized after she wandered disoriented into a stranger’s home in Fresno County, California.

In 2008, sax player Leroi Moore of the Dave Matthews Band died of complications from an all-terrain vehicle accident two months earlier. He was 46.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones (“The Virginian”) is 92. Actress Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 86. Actress Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 81. Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 80. Singer Johnny Nash is 79. Actress Jill St. John is 79. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 76. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 75. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 74. Actor Gerald McRaney is 72. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 71. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 68. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor Peter Gallagher is 64. Actor Adam Arkin is 63. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 62. Actor Martin Donovan is 62. Singer Ivan Neville is 60. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline In The City”) is 57. Actor John Stamos is 56. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 54. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 54. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 53. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 52. Country singer Clay Walker is 50. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 50. Rapper Fat Joe is 49. Actress Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 44. Actress Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 37. Actress Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 37. Actress Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 35. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 30. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 20.

