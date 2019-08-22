On Aug. 22, 1956, the Five Satins made their debut in the R-and-B charts with “In the Still of the Night.”

In 1966, Jerry Lee Lewis was signed to play Iago in “Catch My Soul,” a rock version of Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

In 1968, John Lennon’s wife Cynthia filed for divorce, one day shy of their sixth anniversary. By this time, John was seeing Yoko Ono, whom he married in 1969.

In 1970, Elvis Presley announced his first tour since 1958. It lasted six dates.

Today’s Birthdays: Newsman Morton Dean is 84. Actress Valerie Harper is 80. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 74. Actress Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 72. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 71. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 59. Actress Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ”I’ll Fly Away”) is 59. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 58. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 58. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 56. Rapper GZA (JIZ’-ah) (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (ah-day-WAH’-lay ah-kih-NOY’-yay ah-BAH’-jay) )(“Oz,” “Lost”) is 52. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis (jee-AH’-dah de-lor-EN’-tis) is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ”Mad Men,”) is 48. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 47. Rapper Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 46. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 46. Actress Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 45. Bassist Dean Back of Theory Of A Deadman is 44. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 41. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 40. Actress Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 39. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 27.

