On Aug. 13, 1942, Walt Disney’s animated feature “Bambi” premiered at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

In 1965, Jefferson Airplane made its first appearance, at the opening of the Matrix Club in San Francisco.

In 1967, the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow Joan Baez to perform at Constitution Hall in Washington because of her opposition to the Vietnam War. She instead performed at an outdoor theatre near the Washington Monument.

In 1971, saxophonist King Curtis was stabbed to death outside his New York home. He was 37. Curtis appeared on many records of the 1950s and 1960s including The Coasters’ hit “Yakety Yak.”

Advertisement

In 1977, Bachman-Turner Overdrive disbanded.

In 1980, four intruders robbed musician Todd Rundgren, his girlfriend and some friends at his house in Woodstock, New York. One of them reportedly hummed Rundgren’s hit “I Saw The Light” during the robbery.

In 1982, singer Joe Tex died of a heart attack in Texas at the age of 49. Among his hits were “Hold What You’ve Got” and “Skinny Legs and All.”

In 1990, Curtis Mayfield was paralyzed after a tower fell on him before a concert in Brooklyn, New York.

In 1995, R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe had surgery for a hernia.

In 1997, “South Park” made its debut on Comedy Central.

In 2011, high winds caused a stage to collapse at the Indiana State Fair just before Sugarland was about to perform. Seven people were killed.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ”Murder One”) is 75. Actor Danny Bonaduce (bahn-uh-DOO’-chee) (“The Partridge Family”) is 60. Actress Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ”Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 58. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ”Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 52. Country singer Andy Griggs is 46. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 41. Actress Kathryn Fiore (fee-OR’-ay) (“Reno 911!”) is 40. Actor Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is 37. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (EM’-ee IK’-wah-ker) (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 35. Singer James Morrison is 35. Actress Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 20.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.