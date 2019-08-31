On Aug. 31, 1948, actor Robert Mitchum was arrested during a Hollywood drug raid. The next year, he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to possess marijuana and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

In 1963, Walter Cronkite began as anchor on the “CBS Evening News.”

In 1979, INXS (in-ex-ES’) played its first gig in Sydney, Australia.

In 1980, singer Karen Carpenter married real-estate developer Thomas Burris in Beverly Hills, California.

In 1987, the album “Bad” by Michael Jackson was released in North America.

In 1988, actress-model Julianne Phillips filed for divorce from singer Bruce Springsteen, citing irreconcilable differences. On that same day, singer Bob Seger and actress Annette Sinclair filed for divorce.

In 1989, the Rolling Stones’ “Steel Wheels” tour kicked off in Philadelphia.

In 1991, singer Jan Berry of Jan and Dean married waitress Gertie Filip between concerts in Las Vegas. Dean Torrence was his best man.

In 1994, R. Kelly married Aaliyah (ah-LEE’-yah) in Rosemont, Illinois. He was 25, but she was 15 — a year under the state legal age for marriage. The marriage was later annulled.

In 1995, Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky, her eighth husband, announced a trial separation.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Warren Berlinger (“Operation Petticoat,” ”The Joey Bishop Show”) is 82. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 80. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 71. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ”Manchester By The Sea”) is 70. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 62. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 62. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 60. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 56. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 50. Singer Deborah Gibson is 49. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 49. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ”Titus”) is 49. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 42.

