On Aug. 29, 1958, George Harrison joined John Lennon’s band The Quarrymen, which also included bassist Paul McCartney and Ken Brown on drums.

In 1966, The Beatles ended their U.S. tour by performing what would be their last public concert, before 25,000 fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

In 1967, the last episode of “The Fugitive” aired. It was the largest audience in TV history until the “Who Shot J.R.” episode of “Dallas.”

In 1982, actress Ingrid Bergman died on her 69th birthday.

Advertisement

In 1991, Run from Run-DMC pleaded innocent in Cleveland to charges he raped a fan who asked for an autograph. The charges were later dropped.

In 1995, singer Gladys Knight married motivational speaker Les Brown. They have since divorced.

In 2002, Eminem drew boos at the MTV Video Music Awards after he called Moby a girl and threatened to hit a guy with glasses, which Moby was wearing. That same night, Michael Jackson accepted a special award as a birthday present that he mistook for the Artist of the Millennium award.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (“The Andy Griffith Show”) is 93. Movie director William Friedkin (FREED’-kin) is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Director Joel Schumacher is 80. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 67. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello (en-DAY’-gay-oh-CHEL’-oh) is 51. Singer Carl Martin of Shai (SHY) is 49. Actress Carla Gugino is 48. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 44. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 42. Actress Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 40. Bassist David Desrosiers (deh-ROHS’-ee-ay) of Simple Plan is 39. Actress Jennifer Landon (“As The World Turns”) is 36. Actress Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 33. Actress Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 30. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.