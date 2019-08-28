On August 28, 1961, Motown released its first number-one hit, “Please Mr. Postman” by The Marvelettes.

In 1963, Peter, Paul and Mary performed “Blowin’ In The Wind” before civil rights marchers who had gathered in Washington to hear Martin Luther King Jr. speak.

In 1964, The Beatles met Bob Dylan, who supposedly introduced them to marijuana.

In 1965, Bob Dylan was booed off stage at Forest Hills Stadium in New York for playing electric guitar.

In 1967, the Grateful Dead and Big Brother and the Holding Company played at the wake of a Hell’s Angels member who was struck by a car in San Francisco.

In 1972, David Bowie and The Spiders From Mars made their debut at Carnegie Hall in New York. Bowie gave the performance while he was sick with the flu.

In 1982, George Strait had his first number-one country song with “Fool-Hearted Memory.”

In 1986, Tina Turner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2003, the MTV Video Music Awards opened with a performance by Madonna in which she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera full on their mouths.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 84. Actress Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 81. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ”Everwood”) is 72. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Actress Emma Samms is 59. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Actress Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 54. Country singer Shania (shuh-NY’-uh) Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 51. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 50. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 50. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ”Angel”) is 46. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 41. Actress Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ”24,”) is 39. Country singer Jake Owen is 38. Country singer Leann Rimes is 37. Actress Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 37. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ”The Social Network”) is 33. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 33. Actress Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 31. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 30. Actress Katie Findlay (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 29. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 28. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ”That’s So Raven”) is 28. Actress Quvenzhane (kwuh-VEHN’-zhah-nay) Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 16. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 14.

