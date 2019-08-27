On Aug. 27, 1964, comedienne Gracie Allen died of cancer at the age of 62.

In 1965, The Beatles met Elvis Presley. The meeting was described as very awkward, and Presley greeted the Beatles while playing his guitar to the music on TV.

Also in 1965, Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited” was released.

In 1967, Beatles manager Brian Epstein was found dead at his London home. He had overdosed on sleeping pills. At the time, The Beatles were on a retreat with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1990, guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan and three members of Eric Clapton’s entourage were killed in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin. The pilot also was killed. Vaughan was 35. Two years later, federal investigators said pilot error was the probable cause of the crash.

Also in 1990, Garth Brooks released his album “No Fences.”

In 1998, The New York Times refused to print an ad featuring the cover of Marilyn Manson’s “Mechanical Animals” album. Manson appeared on it looking like a naked male-female alien hybrid.

Today’s Birthdays: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 82. Actor Tommy Sands is 82. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. Actor G.W. Bailey (“MASH,” ”The Closer”) is 75. Singer-bassist Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge is 75. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 74. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 70. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 67. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 66. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” ”The Big Lebowski”) is 66. Actress Diana Scarwid is 64. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 63. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 57. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 54. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 50. Actress Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 43. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes To Jail”) is 43. Rapper Mase is 42. Actress Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 41. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” ”Big Love”) is 40. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 40. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 40. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 38. Actress Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 38. Singer Mario is 33. Actress Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 31. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 25. Actress Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 16.

