On Aug. 26, 1946, Norma Jean Baker was signed to a contract with 20th Century Fox, who changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.

In 1968, The Beatles released “Hey Jude” as a single.

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix played what proved to be his last concert, at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival off the English coast. Three weeks later, Hendrix died in London.

In 1978, fans caused massive traffic tie-ups on roads leading to the Canada Jam rock festival. Headliners like The Commodores, Dave Mason and Triumph had to be brought in by helicopter.

Advertisement

In 1980, bassist Tom Petersson left Cheap Trick to form his own band. He rejoined Cheap Trick in 1988.

In 1983, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” starring David Bowie, opened in the U.S.

In 1987, Sonny Bono announced he was running for mayor of Palm Springs, California.

In 1991, Roseanne and Tom Arnold filed a lawsuit against the National Enquirer because of a story that said they trashed a mansion they rented. The homeowner had sued, claiming they caused $200,000 in damage.

Also in 1991, Randy Newman won an Emmy award for writing music for the TV show “Cop Rock.”

In 1996, “Airwolf” star Jan-Michael Vincent was in a traffic accident in southern California that left him temporarily paralyzed.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Vic Dana is 79. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 74. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 70. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 68. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 59. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 58. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 54. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 53. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 53. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 50. Actress Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Latin pop singer Thalia (tah-LEE’-ah) is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton (2017’s “MacGyver,” ”Family Law”) is 45. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory Of A Deadman is 44. Actor Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”) is 43. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 39. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 39. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 34. Singer-actress Cassie is 33. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 31. Actress Danielle Savre (SAYV’-ree) (“Station 19,” ”Heroes”) is 31. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 28. Actress Keke Palmer (“Akeelah and the Bee”) is 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.