On Aug. 25, 1970, Elton John made his U.S. debut at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles. The performance kicked off a brief tour and led to a recording contract with MCA.

In 1973, Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks suffered a broken leg in a car crash in Macon, Georgia.

In 1976, Boston released their self-titled album. It became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In 1980, Broadway director Gower Champion died of blood cancer just hours before his musical, “42nd Street” opened on Broadway. The show went on to win the Tony Award for best musical and was a long-running hit.

Advertisement

In 1984, author Truman Capote (kah-POH’-tee) died in Los Angeles. An autopsy revealed he overdosed on valium, codeine and barbiturates.

In 1986, Paul Simon’s “Graceland” album was released.

In 1987, the film “Dirty Dancing” made its world premiere in Los Angeles.

In 1994, a New York Supreme Court justice formally dissolved the marriage between Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley.

In 1999, keyboardist Rob Fisher of Naked Eyes died after a long illness. He was 39.

In 2001, singer Aaliyah (ah-LEE’-yah) and eight others died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas. Aaliyah was 22.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 89. Actor Page Johnson (“Finnegan’s Wake”) is 89. Talk show host Regis Philbin is 88. Actor Tom Skerritt is 86. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 86. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 76. Actor Anthony Heald (HEELD) (“Boston Public”) is 75. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 70. Actor John Savage is 70. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 70. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 68. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 67. Musician Elvis Costello is 65. Director Tim Burton is 61. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 61. Actress Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 59. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 58. Actress Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 58. Actress Joanne Whalley is 58. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 57. Actor Blair Underwood is 55. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 53. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 53. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 52. Actor David Alan Basche (BAYSH) (“The Exes”) is 51. TV chef Rachael Ray is 51. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 50. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 49. Model Claudia Schiffer is 49. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 45. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” ”True Blood”) is 43. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 42. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 41. Actress Rachel Bilson (“The O.C.”) is 38. Actress Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) is 32.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.