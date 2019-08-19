Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tommy Orange among winners of American Book Award

August 19, 2019 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tommy Orange’s novel “There There” and Jeffrey C. Stewart’s biography of Harlem Renaissance thinker Alain Locke are among this year’s winners of American Book Awards, given for works that highlight the diversity of the country’s literature.

The awards were announced Monday by the Before Columbus Foundation, founded in 1976 by author Ishmael Reed.

Orange’s debut novel was among the most acclaimed works of 2018. Stewart’s “The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke” won the Pulitzer Prize.

Other winners Monday include Halifu Osumare’s memoir “Dancing in Blackness,” Ángel García’s poetry book “Teeth Never Sleep” and William T. Vollmann’s nonfiction work on climate change, “Carbon Ideologies.”

Advertisement

The educator and psychologist Nathan Hare was given a lifetime achievement award. His books include “The Black Anglo-Saxons” and “The Endangered Black Family.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars