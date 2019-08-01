Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Listen Live Sports

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 31, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. BTS; $12,386,483; $121.57.

2. Spice Girls; $9,750,671; $112.13.

3. Ed Sheeran; $6,088,526; $84.21.

4. Paul McCartney; $4,330,870; $157.40.

5. Pink; $3,049,565; $145.22.

6. Dead & Company; $2,725,223; $88.69.

7. Ariana Grande; $1,967,915; $119.92.

8. Cher; $1,464,791; $114.58.

9. André Rieu; $1,462,385; $91.65.

10. Michael Bublé; $1,426,383; $124.52.

11. Rod Stewart; $1,406,386; $106.97.

12. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,274,383; $103.46.

13. Elton John; $1,249,084; $116.75.

14. Hugh Jackman; $1,208,115; $91.64.

15. Backstreet Boys; $1,113,285; $82.70.

16. Shawn Mendes; $1,002,843; $70.68.

17. New Kids On The Block; $941,735; $80.39.

18. Kenny Chesney; $904,984; $90.60.

19. Twenty One Pilots; $820,699; $59.28.

20. Hootie & The Blowfish; $809,014; $62.32.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

