The Associated Press
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

August 22, 2019
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 21, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $13,544,597; $228.41.

2. BTS; $12,386,483; $121.57.

3. Spice Girls; $9,750,671; $112.13.

4. Ed Sheeran; $7,257,072; $84.53.

5. Pink; $4,610,611; $116.73.

6. Paul McCartney; $4,528,507; $155.88.

7. Dead & Company; $2,725,223; $88.69.

8. Jennifer Lopez; $2,159,753; $137.94.

9. Phish; $2,053,497; $65.24.

10. Ariana Grande; $1,935,691; $119.03.

11. Michael Bublé; $1,782,078; $111.79.

12. John Mayer; $1,541,503; $107.10.

13. André Rieu; $1,480,762; $90.69.

14. Rod Stewart; $1,427,661; $106.50.

15. Cher; $1,338,225; $108.88.

16. Florida Georgia Line; $1,335,082; $70.92.

17. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,293,302; $109.15.

18. Elton John; $1,286,929; $114.26.

19. Dave Matthews Band; $1,228,105; $69.35.

20. Hugh Jackman; $1,211,391; $92.07.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

