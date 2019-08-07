Listen Live Sports

UK music festival canceled at last minute amid storm warning

August 7, 2019 8:12 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Organizers have canceled a major British music festival hours before gates were due to open because a storm has been forecast to slam into its coastal site.

More than 50,000 people were expected at the three-day Boardmasters festival in Newquay, 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of London, many of them camping. The lineup included the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals.

Organizers pulled the plug late Tuesday after consulting emergency services and weather forecasters, who say heavy rain and high winds are likely Friday and Saturday.

Georgi Vardi, who was traveling from London with her boyfriend, said Wednesday she was “absolutely gutted. This was our only holiday this year, we bought 100 pounds’ ($122) worth of clothes and supplies and were so excited to see amazing music.”

