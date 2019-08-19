^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares rise as investors watch trade war, economies

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were higher today, as investors continue to rejigger their read on President Donald Trump’s trade war and growing worries about slowing economies around the world.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% in afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8%, while South Korea’s Kospi was 0.6% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9%. The Shanghai Composite added 1.5%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68. The Dow, which had an 800-point drop earlier in the week, added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, or 1.7%, to 7,895.99. Each index still finished with a third straight weekly decline.

Investors favored smaller company stocks, which pushed up the Russell 2000. The index rose 31.99 points, or 2.2%, to 1,493.64.

^TRUMP-ECONOMY

Trump economic adviser plays down fears of looming recession

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser is trying to play down fears of a looming recession after last week’s sharp drop in the financial markets. Larry Kudlow says the economy will perform well in the second half of 2019.

Kudlow says consumers are seeing higher wages and are able to spend and save more. He calls such a scenario “an ideal situation.

A strong economy is key to Trump’s reelection prospects. Kudlow acknowledges a slowing energy sector, but says low interest rates will help housing, construction and auto sales.

Kudlow is also defending the president’s use of tariffs on goods coming from China, saying “we cannot let China pursue these unfair and unreciprocal trading practices.”

Kudlow was interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday.”

^NABE-SURVEY OF ECONOMISTS

Economists survey: 34% expect a US recession in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — A number of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump’s economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.

Thirty-four percent of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics say they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021. That’s up from 25% in a survey taken in February. Only 2% of those polled expect a recession to begin this year, while 38% predict that it will occur in 2020.

The economists have previously expressed concern that Trump’s tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually dampen the economy.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on goods from many key U.S. trading partners — from China and Europe to Mexico and Canada. Officials maintain that the tariffs, which are taxes on imports, will help the administration gain more favorable terms of trade. But U.S. trading partners have simply retaliated with tariffs of their own.

^CHINA TRADE-VULNERABLE COMPANIES

Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors concerned about the U.S.-China trade war are worrying about more than just those companies that do lots of business with China.

They are also starting to consider the risks to businesses that have few if any ties to that country. The result has been a blow to much of the U.S. stock market.

Among the vulnerable companies are energy providers, banks, microchip makers and industrial manufacturers.

The damage has been widespread since President Donald Trump shocked investors on Aug. 1 by saying he planned to soon extend tariffs across virtually all Chinese imports.

All but 2% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell on Aug. 5, after China let its currency devalue to its lowest level in a decade.

^JAPAN-TRADE

Japan’s exports fell in July for 8th straight month

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports fell for the eighth straight month in July as worries continued about President Donald Trump’s trade policies denting Asian economic growth.

Ministry of Finance data released today show exports and imports fell in July, compared to the same month a year ago. Exports fell 1.6%, while imports slid 1.2%, resulting in a trade deficit of 249.6 billion yen ($2.35 billion).

Global markets have been in turmoil because of Trump’s trade war with China. A slowdown in China is certain to hurt other regional economies, including Japan’s.

Japan’s exports to China in July fell 9.3% while its imports from China gained 2.8%. Japan’s exports to the U.S. in July grew 8.4% while imports from the U.S. rose 3.5%.

Trump says he plans to impose 10% duties on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports to the U.S., extending penalties to almost everything the United States buys from China.

Japan is also entangled in a trade dispute with neighboring South Korea.

Japan’s exports to South Korea in July dipped 6.9% while imports slid 8.6%.

^BRITAIN-BREXIT

Leaked UK memos warn of food, drug shortages in Brexit chaos

LONDON (AP) — Leaked British government documents have warned of disruptions across the country in the event that the U.K. leaves the European Union without a trade deal on Oct. 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to charge out of the EU regardless of whether he is able to renegotiate the Brexit deal struck with Brussels by his predecessor, Theresa May, over the next 10 weeks.

The Sunday Times published what it said were confidential government memos outlining the consequences of tearing up May’s deal, warning that a sudden British exit could lead to a decrease in the supply of fresh food.

The memos also warn of “significant” disruptions to drug supplies that could last for up to six months.

Britain’s Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

^DENTISTS OR THERAPISTS

Backers of rural dental care find something to smile about

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Dozens of countries use dental therapists to bring basic dental care to remote areas, often tribal reservations.

But in the U.S., dentists and their powerful lobby have battled legislatures for years on the drive to allow therapists, who perform basic procedures and leave the more complex work to dentists.

The tide is starting to turn, though.

Several states have recently passed laws authorizing dental therapists. Among them are Vermont and Connecticut.

Some states won the support of dentists after bills required higher levels of education that are still less than what a dentist requires.

But the states looking to allow therapists must also find ways to train them. Only two states, Alaska and Minnesota, have educational programs.

Some lawmakers in Maine are optimistic about Vermont’s efforts to set up a dental therapy program with distance-learning options.

^TESLA-SOLAR

Tesla restarts its solar-panel business, offers rental plans

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla is trying to spark its solar-panel business by letting consumers rent rooftop systems rather than buy them.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk announced the offering in a series of tweets Sunday.

The company will allow residents of six states to rent solar-power systems starting at $50 a month — or $65 a month in California — for a small set-up.

Musk says consumers can cancel anytime, although Tesla’s website says there’s a $1,500 charge to remove panels and restore the roof to its previous condition.

Besides California, rentals will be offered in Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Electric car maker Tesla bought residential solar installer SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016 but installations have plunged in recent quarters. Tesla stopped selling systems in Home Depot stores.

^BEACHES CLOSED-SPILL

Steel mill sorry for spill that killed fish, closed beaches

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A steel company has apologized for a spill of cyanide and ammonia that led to a fish kill and prompted the closure of beaches along Lake Michigan.

ArcelorMittal issued a statement Friday night saying it “apologizes and accepts responsibility for the incident from the Burns Harbor facility.”

The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach areas at Indiana Dunes National Park. The nearby city of Ogden Dunes also closed its beach. The fish kill occurred near a yacht club and marina in Portage, about 25 miles east of Chicago.

ArcelorMittal said the spill resulted after its Burns Harbor mill “experienced a failure at the blast furnace water recirculation system.” It said, “The recirculating system has been repaired and normal operations have resumed.”

^BOX OFFICE

‘Good Boys’ is No. 1, ends a drought for R-rated comedies

NEW YORK (AP) — The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds called “Good Boys,” is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office.

“Good Boys” surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since Melissa McCarthy’s “The Boss” came in No. 1 in April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office.

The weekend’s other new films struggled. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” opened with $10.5 million and “47 Meters Down Uncaged” debuted with $9 million. The Bruce Springsteen-inspired “Blinded by the Light” took in $4.5 million.

“Good Boys” usurped the top spot from the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw.” It slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend.

