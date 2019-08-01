Listen Live Sports

USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

August 1, 2019
 
1. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. “Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

6. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Bantam)

10. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

11. “Tripwire” by Lee Child (Jove)

12. “Cajun Fried Felony” by Jana DeLeon (J&R Publishing)

13. “shelter for Koren” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

14. “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

15. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

16. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)

17. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

18. “The Seekers” by Heather Graham (Harlequin Mira)

19. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

20. “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane (Scribner)

21. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

22. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

23. “The Silent patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

25. “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman (William Morrow)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

