Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Walk of Fame to welcome Philadelphia Orchestra, The O’Jays

August 7, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, R&B group The O’Jays and ’80s rock band The Hooters.

The class of 2019’s other honorees include Philadelphia socialite and philanthropist Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton, who died in 2017; disco queen Evelyn “Champagne” King; and Jody Gerson, the current CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group and the first woman to run a major music-publishing company. Longtime rock-radio DJ Pierre Robert is this year’s dual Radio Row Award recipient and Walk of Fame inductee.

The announcements were made Wednesday at the Independence Visitor Center.

The group will be formally inducted on Oct. 22 during a gala at The Bellevue.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army