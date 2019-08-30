Listen Live Sports

Wally Lamb eager to restart writing program for inmates

August 30, 2019 5:44 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Author Wally Lamb says he’s eager to get his writing program for female prisoners back up and running after Connecticut officials cleared him of wrongdoing alleged by two former inmates.

Lamb said Friday in an email to The Associated Press that he understood state prison officials had to perform due diligence. He says inmates still in the program deny the allegations made by two former offenders.

They had claimed they haven’t been paid for their contributions to Lamb’s planned third anthology of female prisoner writings. A lawsuit by one of them, Chandra Bozelko, remains pending.

Department of Correction officials reinstated the program Thursday.

Bozelko claims prison investigators did not contact key witnesses or gather all the facts.

Lamb is the author of “I Know This Much Is True,” which HBO is turning into a series.

