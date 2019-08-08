Listen Live Sports

Willie Nelson comes off tour, cites ‘breathing problem’

August 8, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a “breathing problem.”

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour Sept. 6.

Nelson will perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21 in Wisconsin.

Nelson’s tour is scheduled to end Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

