The Associated Press
 
Winners of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

August 26, 2019 11:51 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Winners of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

— Video of the year: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Artist of the year: Ariana Grande

— Song of the year: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

— Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott

— Best new artist: Billie Eilish

— Best collaboration: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Best group: BTS

— Push artist of the year: Billie Eilish

— Best pop: Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

— Best hip-hop: Cardi B, “Money”

— Best R&B: Normani featuring 6lack, “Waves”

— Best Latin: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

— Best dance: The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

— Best rock: Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”

— Best K-pop: BTS featuring Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

— Video for good: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Song of summer: Ariana Grande and Social House, “boyfriend”

— Best power anthem: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

— Best direction: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

— Best editing: Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

— Best visual effects: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, “ME!”

— Best art direction: Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

— Best choreography: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, “Con Altura”

— Best cinematography: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs

