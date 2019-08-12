Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Youngest victim of California mass shooting laid to rest

August 12, 2019 8:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The youngest victim of a mass shooting at a California food festival who loved comic books and listening to romantic ballads by his favorite artist was laid to rest Monday.

About 300 friends and family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero remembered the boy as a happy and outgoing kid who loved to dress up as Batman and listen to The Weeknd.

A small, open white casket was placed at the front of a San Jose auditorium and flanked by enlarged photos of the boy with a quick smile and wreaths of flowers, including one with a Batman logo.

It was the last memorial service for the three people killed July 28 when a gunman opened fire at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival. He also killed 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose and Trevor Irby, 25, of Romulus, New York. More than a dozen people were injured.

Advertisement

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who attended the funeral service, said the boy was later buried at a San Jose cemetery.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

“Having attended Keyla’s funeral and a now a little boy’s funeral was one of the hardest experiences I have had as an elected official,” he said.

The boy’s mother, who was also shot at the festival, was at the funeral with a cast on her left arm, Alejo said.

The boy was described by his grandmother as a kind, happy and playful kid who had just celebrated his birthday in June at Legoland in Southern California.

A poster with a photo from that birthday celebration was signed by those at the funeral.

“Stephen, I miss you. Every time I see you, you always give me a big hug. I’m going to miss you a lot. Love, Arlene,” a message read.

Stephen was called “El Romantico” by his uncle because of his good manners, his pressed, button-down shirts and his love of ballads by his favorite singer, The Weeknd.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

“He wouldn’t leave the house unless he had cologne on,” Noe Romero told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service