Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

1 of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitars sold for $280K at auction

September 23, 2019 8:57 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A guitar given to B.B. King for his 80th birthday has sold for $280,000 at an auction of items from the blues legend’s estate.

Julien’s Auctions says King often used the black Gibson ES-345 prototype that was one of several guitars he called “Lucille.” A spokeswoman for the auction house, Mozell Miley-Bailey, said Monday that the buyer wants to remain anonymous.

Before the auction, Julien’s estimated the guitar’s value at $80,000 to $100,000. The headstock has “B.B. King 80” and a crown inlaid with mother-of-pearl, and the guitar is autographed on the back. The Gibson company gave King the guitar as a gift.

Early in his career, King ran back into a burning nightclub to rescue his guitar, and he later learned the fire started when two men were fighting over a woman named Lucille. King said he never met the woman but started naming his guitars Lucille as a reminder to never again endanger his own life.

Advertisement

The auction of more than 550 items from King’s estate took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, a few days after what would have been his 94th birthday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

The 15-time Grammy winner was 89 when he died in 2015 in Las Vegas. He is buried next to the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, near the community where he grew up picking cotton in the Delta flatlands.

The auction house said the estate sale brought in $1.3 million. It included awards, photographs, King’s passports, luggage, jewelry, clothing, audio equipment and other guitars.

A ring that King wore in photos sold for $16,250. It is 18-karat gold and has “BB” encrusted with 22 diamonds , and its initial estimated value was $6,000 to $8,000.

A collection of King’s 78 rpm blues records sold for $51,200, after an estimated value of $500 to $700.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of ‘Gibson’ in the 3rd paragraph.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet