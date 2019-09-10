Listen Live Sports

Actress Salma Hayek says she wants to protect Mexico’s image

September 10, 2019
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Salma Hayek says she refrains from using social media to comment on problems in her native Mexico because she wants to protect the country’s image.

During an appearance Tuesday to promote her Netflix series “Monarcha” on a family’s tequila empire, the actress was asked why she doesn’t use her social media presence to draw more attention to Mexico’s ills.

Hayek said she doesn’t believe a post on her Instagram account can change things because most of her followers don’t live in Mexico.

At the same time, she added, a critical post puts negative attention on Mexico elsewhere in the world, and “that can affect us with tourism, with people who are trying to invest in Mexico.” She said she doesn’t want to hurt her country.

