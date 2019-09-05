Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Almodóvar’s ‘Pain and Glory’ picked to bid for a 2019 Oscar

September 5, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar’s latest drama “Pain and Glory,” which was inspired by his own life story, will represent the country in the competition for this year’s Oscars, Spain’s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

The film starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Pain and Glory” received broad acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France, where Banderas won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a film director in his decline who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past.

Almodóvar won a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Advertisement

____

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story has been corrected to show that Almodovar won his Venice award last month, not in June.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot