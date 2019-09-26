Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Baltimore Confederate statues removed in 2017 remain hidden

September 26, 2019 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore official says the city is still looking for an organization that wants to acquire the Confederate monuments it removed in the middle of the night two years ago.

The Baltimore Sun reports the statues have been hidden in a city-owned lot since their August 2017 removal. Historical and Architectural Preservation official Eric Holcomb told the newspaper a museum expressed interest in the bronze statues but they were too large. He says the commission is looking for any organization that’ll provide a “historically accurate interpretation” of them.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered the monuments taken down following violent clashes over similar statues in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Since then, suggestions have ranged from destroying them, to adding contextual markers, to melting them and turning them into statues of civil rights figures.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches