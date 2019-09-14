Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Baltimore symphony delays start of season amid labor dispute

September 14, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra isn’t starting its 2019-20 season as scheduled because of an extended labor dispute with its musicians.

The orchestra announced a free concert set for Saturday evening was delayed by one week. The Baltimore Sun reports the concert is designed to preview compositions the orchestra was perform over the next nine months.

An orchestra news advisory on Friday called the work stoppage a strike. Musicians describe their refusal to rehearse or perform without a contract the continuation of a summer-long lockout they call illegal. Musicians filed a complaint this week with the National Labor Relations Board alleging unfair labor practices.

Musicians planned to perform at their own event at a local church on Saturday.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII