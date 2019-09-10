Baltimore Symphony musicians hit management with complaint

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians have filed a complaint with a federal agency accusing orchestra management of unfair labor practices.

News outlets report the charge was filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board. The musicians say the orchestra hasn’t bargained in good faith regarding wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment.

A bargaining session between the musicians and management ended without an agreement Monday. Musicians picketed with their instruments Tuesday. The first performance of the 2019-2020 season is scheduled for Saturday.

The orchestra canceled its summer programming earlier this year and musicians said they were losing 12 weeks of pay. The orchestra locked out its musicians in June when contract and salary negotiations stalled.

Orchestra management didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday from The Baltimore Sun .

