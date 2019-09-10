Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Baltimore Symphony musicians hit management with complaint

September 10, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians have filed a complaint with a federal agency accusing orchestra management of unfair labor practices.

News outlets report the charge was filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board. The musicians say the orchestra hasn’t bargained in good faith regarding wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment.

A bargaining session between the musicians and management ended without an agreement Monday. Musicians picketed with their instruments Tuesday. The first performance of the 2019-2020 season is scheduled for Saturday.

The orchestra canceled its summer programming earlier this year and musicians said they were losing 12 weeks of pay. The orchestra locked out its musicians in June when contract and salary negotiations stalled.

Advertisement

Orchestra management didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday from The Baltimore Sun .

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria