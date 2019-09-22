Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bribery case raises focus on GOP rising star and fundraising

September 22, 2019 8:23 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican organizations tied to a GOP rising star in Congress show no signs of giving up nearly a quarter-million dollars they received from a North Carolina political donor indicted on bribery charges.

Some politicians who got donations from businessman Greg Lindberg offloaded his money to charities. A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Mark Walker says the North Carolina congressman did the same with Lindberg’s direct campaign cash.

But spokesman Jack Minor says Walker didn’t control most of the over $238,000 that Lindberg gave his campaign and affiliated committees. Most of that went to national GOP groups, which wouldn’t describe what happened with it.

The situation illustrates how political donations benefiting federal candidates can flow through a network of supporting groups, obscuring where the money winds up and what it’s used for.

