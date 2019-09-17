Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Colson Whitehead among Kirkus Prize finalists

September 17, 2019 10:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Nickel Boys” and Kwame Alexander’s picture story “The Undefeated” are among the finalists for the Kirkus Prize, a $50,000 honor given for the year’s outstanding fiction, nonfiction and young readers’ books.

Saeed Jones’ memoir “How We Fight for Our Lives” also was a nominee announced Tuesday by Kirkus Reviews, the trade publication. Each category has six finalists.

Besides “The Nickel Boys,” fiction nominees include immigrant stories such as Laila Lalami’s “The Other Americans,” Valeria Luiselli’s “Lost Children Archive” and Ocean Vuong’s “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.” Nonfiction finalists include Patrick Radden Keefe’s “Say Nothing” and Rachel Louise Snyder’s “No Visible Bruises.” Angie Thomas’ “On the Come Up” and Jerry Craft’s “New Kid” were among the young readers’ nominees.

Winners will be announced Oct. 24.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies