The Associated Press
 
Country musician Bentley fined for illegal Colorado fishing

September 3, 2019 8:35 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Country music star Dierks Bentley has been fined $139.50 for fishing without a license after Colorado concertgoers reported him to state officials.

The Denver Post reported Monday that Bentley and fellow country star Luke Bryan talked on stage about fishing during a festival in Buena Vista.

Officials say audience members contacted the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department to check whether the singers had fishing licenses.

Officials say the reports alone were not enough to warrant action, but Bentley posted online proof Sunday.

A photo posted on social media shows Bentley holding a brown trout in Cottonwood Creek in the central Colorado town.

A parks and wildlife spokesman says an officer located Bentley in Buena Vista Monday and issued a ticket.

Bentley paid the fine in cash on the spot.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

