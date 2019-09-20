Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Court: Jail’s 3-book limit doesn’t violate rights of inmates

September 20, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has ruled the confiscation by Cook County Jail guards of over 30 books from an inmate didn’t violate his free-speech rights.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez agreed the First Amendment protected the right to read, not only the right to speak.

But her recent written decision says the jail’s limit of three books at a time wasn’t unreasonable. Jail officials say it’s partly a safety issue, including because too many books could be used to start fires.

Onetime inmate Gregory Koger brought the lawsuit. His lawyers, Mark Weinberg and Adele Nicholas, say they’ll appeal.

Advertisement

Weinberg told the Law Bulletin that access to books is vital to inmates “since reading is one of the few ways people behind bars can escape their drudgery.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year