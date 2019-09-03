Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges is postponed

September 3, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges has been postponed until Oct. 10.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they’re still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case. Jury selection had been set to start this week.

Gooding’s lawyers argued against the delay.

The actor is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognizance. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

