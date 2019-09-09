Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

David Lee Roth heading to Las Vegas for series of shows

September 9, 2019 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — David Lee Roth — the high-kicking lead singer of the rock band Van Halen — is jumping to Las Vegas.

The rocker will have a mini-residence at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He’ll be performing Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25 and March 27-28.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Roth said in a statement: “A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on Earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

Advertisement

He’ll join a long list of artists with Vegas residencies that includes Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aerosmith, Pitbull and Gwen Stefani.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria