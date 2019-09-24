Listen Live Sports

Deportation case keeps ‘Real Housewives’ husband jailed

September 24, 2019 9:03 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member will have to remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he awaits a final decision on whether he will be deported.

A judge denied a request Friday by Joe Giudice (joo-DEE’-chay) to be released on bail.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled in October that he would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

