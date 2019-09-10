Listen Live Sports

Florida rapper filmed part of video inside police station

September 10, 2019 8:08 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida say they never gave permission for a rapper to film a portion of a video inside their lobby.

The video begins with IV Leo Little sitting on the ground next to a Broward Sheriff’s Office patrol car with his hands seemingly handcuffed behind him. The scene then shifts to the Aventura Police Department’s lobby where he uses a racial slur in a song critical of police tactics involving black men.

He dances through the lobby and jumps on a desk with the agency’s logo prominently displayed.

Little recently posted the production, called “Bus,” on WorldStarHipHop’s Instagram account.

Police Maj. Michael Bentolila tells the Miami Herald Little didn’t damage property and wasn’t charged with a crime. They’ve since secured the lobby, requiring visitors to buzz in.

