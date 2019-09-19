Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former ‘American Gangster’ prosecutor sentenced to probation

September 19, 2019 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey prosecutor portrayed by actor Russell Crowe in the film “American Gangster” has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing from his law clients.

Richard Roberts was sentenced Thursday in Morristown, New Jersey.

Roberts’ involvement in prosecuting Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas in the 1970s was portrayed in the 2007 film also starring Denzel Washington. Lucas died in May.

Roberts had been on trial in July when he pleaded guilty to perjury and theft charges. He acknowledged having taken $20,000 in client funds from his law firm’s attorney trust account to make alimony payments.

Advertisement

It wasn’t the first time Roberts ran afoul of the law. He was sentenced to three years of probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to federal tax charges.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year