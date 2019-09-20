Listen Live Sports

Former newspaperman Robert S. Boyd dies at age 91

September 20, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert S. Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton’s exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.

The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.

Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald. He witnessed the secret U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

At 65, Boyd became a science writer and traveled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

