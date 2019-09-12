Listen Live Sports

Fox Business Network president stepping down after 20 years

September 12, 2019 1:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Business Network says its president, Brian Jones, is leaving the network.

Jones worked at the Fox Business Network and the Fox News Channel for 20 years and was promoted to president two years ago. No reason was given for his departure.

He’s being replaced by Lauren Petterson, Fox News’s senior vice president of morning programming and talent development.

Petterson will still oversee talent development at Fox News. She has overseen the morning program “Fox & Friends” for 11 years.

