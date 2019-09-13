Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 13, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg and Andrew Yang; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII